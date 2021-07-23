Tanner Park beach in Copiague was closed to bathing due to high levels of bacteria found, Suffolk County health officials said Friday.

The beach will reopen when testing reveals "acceptable limits" of bacteria, health officials said.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal illness, along with infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat.

In 2021, 17 closures have been issued at 15 beaches due to high bacteria levels, said Grace Kelly-McGovern, a county health spokeswoman. At the same time in 2020, 23 closures at 21 beaches.

For information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822.