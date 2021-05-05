TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Six Suffolk business owners accused of cheating on $338,000 in taxes

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini  Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The owners of six Suffolk County businesses face criminal charges after officials said they collectively bilked New York State out of almost $338,000 in unpaid taxes.

The arrests were announced Tuesday by Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance as part of what was described as "a concerted law enforcement effort" to crack down on tax fraud — and officials said charges against the six stemmed from filing fraudulent tax returns and for failure to remit sales tax revenue to the state.

Those charged include: Shirley-based Corelli Drywall, Inc., owner Vincent Corelli, 46, of Mastic Beach; Amityville-based Maple Place Auto Body, Inc., owner Peter Cucurullo, 65, of Bethpage; Bohemia-based Perfect Bodies Auto Body, Inc., owner Joseph Divilio, 56, of Hauppauge; Holbrook-based All Star Restoration, Inc., owner Russell Regan, 61, of East Islip; Shirley-based East End Builders and Associates owner Jonathan Rubin, 55, of Lido Beach; and Deer Park-based A1 Collision Specialists Corporation owner Andres Suarez, 49, of Brentwood.

In total, officials said the defendants defrauded the state out of $337,811.36 in unpaid taxes. All were released on their own recognizance after arraignment, Sini said.

"We are now less than two weeks out from tax day, which was extended this year due to the pandemic," Sini said in a statement. He added: "As people are preparing their taxes this year, these cases serve as a clear reminder that failing to pay taxes is a serious crime that affects all of us and that will not be tolerated. This has undoubtedly been a tough year for many businesses and business owners, but that does not excuse cutting corners at the expense of taxpayers by failing to pay their fair share of taxes."

New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt said in a statement: "New Yorkers who purposefully evade their taxes violate the trust of their community and place others at a distinct disadvantage. This is money that would have made a difference in the lives of area residents by funding public programs and services. Instead, they used it for their own personal gain."

Officials said all six defendants were charged with fourth-degree criminal tax fraud and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. Additionally, Cucurullo and Divilio were charged with grand larceny, officials said. If convicted on the top count, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

The CDC now recommends the vaccines for pregnant
Newsday panel: Pregnant women, those seeking to get pregnant should get the COVID-19 vaccines
Baseball fans who have gotten their shots for
Vaccinated NY baseball fans to enjoy normal seating; Broadway returns in September, Cuomo says
Merrick-based New York American Water instituted a rate
Assembly passes bill to stop water-rate hikes, but state calls it 'illegal'
Bayman John Buczak unties his boat docked on
Town, baymen at odds over shellfish restoration plan
Long Island 2011 valedictorians share life lessons and
10 years ago, they were valedictorians. Where are they now?
A sunny day in Grant Park, Hewlett
Hewlett a hot real estate market, with good schools
Didn’t find what you were looking for?