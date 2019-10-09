Brookhaven fines company over transporting Medicaid patients

A Southampton company picked up Medicaid recipients in Brookhaven Town and transported them to medical appointments without being licensed to operate in the municipality, officials said Wednesday.

Hometown Taxi faces more than $26,000 in fines from the town after being issued 52 appearance tickets for the alleged violations, Brookhaven officials said in a news release. The company also faces possible penalties from the state Medicaid Inspector General's office, town officials said.

Brookhaven officials said the charges grew out of a larger investigation into unlicensed cab companies operating in the town. Officials said they discovered in the course of that investigation that Hometown Taxi did not have a license to do business in Brookhaven.

Under state law, cabs that pick up Medicaid recipients for medical appointments must be licensed.

“Brookhaven Town and New York State take Medicaid violations very seriously and we will continue to pursue any company that operates without a license to the fullest extent of the law,” Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in a statement. “I have asked the town attorney to proceed with the investigation until every company is in compliance.”

Hometown Taxi's website says the company's fleet, including vans, taxis, sport utility vehicles and town cars, is available for trips to medical offices, airports and wineries. The website lists the company's service area as East End communities such as Hampton Bays, Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton, Southold and East Hampton.

Company president Brian Daparma said in an interview his company is similar to an ambulette service that is available to pick up patients for medical appointments.

“We’re not a taxi service, we only do medical transportation," he said. “We’ve done nothing wrong. … We’re not available for hire and we’re not open to the public. We’re a private company.”

He referred questions to the company's lawyers.

A spokesman for the Medicaid inspector general's office had no immediate comment.