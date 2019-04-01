TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Math teacher files notice to sue district, says she was fired after student saw her topless selfie

Lauren Miranda, who was up for tenure this year, said she was officially fired Wednesday. 

Lauren Miranda of Mastic Beach filed a notice of claim on Monday saying she will sue the South Country School District for firing her after a student obtained a topless selfie of her. She is demanding to be reinstated to her job and paid $3 million for damages sustained. The district declined to comment. (Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz)

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

A middle school math teacher has filed a notice of claim saying she will bring a $3 million lawsuit against the South Country School District, accusing the district of firing her after a student obtained a selfie of her topless.

Lauren Miranda, 25, of Mastic Beach, says she was treated unjustly by the district because, she contends, a male teacher seen topless in a photograph would never be punished.

“I am a teacher who is being penalized for being a woman,” Miranda said at a news conference Monday in the Miller Place office of her attorney, John Ray. “My future has been condemned because I am a female, with female breasts, seen in a mild selfie.”

Ray said, “We are in the Millenial and Z Generation, and things have long changed since the days of Playboy magazine ... Today, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the display of a woman’s chest.”

Miranda, a teacher at Bellport Middle School, said she was confronted by school officials in January after at least one student obtained the photo. Miranda said she never sent the photo to any student and has no idea how the student got the photo. She said she texted it to another teacher in the district whom she was dating at the time.

She said she never posted the photograph on social media.

Miranda was officially fired Wednesday by the school board in a closed meeting, she said. She was up for tenure this year. She had met with the board twice before that action, she said.

South Country Superintendent Joseph Giani said in a statement, “The district does not comment on active litigation.”

Miranda said the suit will demand her reinstatement and $3 million for damages for lost employment, the impact on her reputation, resulting anxiety and depression.

The notice of claim names the district, the superintendent, and Board of Education members.

The suit will charge that the district conducted an inadequate investigation into the issue. Miranda said she felt humiliated when she met with the school board.

She said she had no regrets  about taking the photo in 2016 or texting it to her partner at the time. “I’m proud of my body ... Everything I have worked so hard for since I was 18 years old has been stolen from me because of one innocuous selfie ... My upper torso is no more offensive than a man’s.”

Ray contended the photograph “is not a prurient picture,” and that by law women can appear in public topless in New York State.

Miranda, a SUNY Oneonta graduate with a master’s degree from Stony Brook University, said she had received excellent evaluations from administrators during the nearly four years she taught in the district. She brought copies of them to the news conference.

In her evaluation for this past school year, Miranda received the top rating in almost every category, according to the document. Miranda “demonstrated in this lesson to be an outstanding math instructor, knowledgeable of her content area, but most of all genuinely dedicated to the academic progress of all of her students,” read one evaluation.

“I loved my job,” she said. “I really thought this was where I was going to spend the next 30 years of my life.”

Now, Miranda said, “my career has been ruined, my reputation has been tarnished, I have been stigmatized.”

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Sandy debris in Oceanside in 2012. Town alerts Sandy homeowners of damage assessments
Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks about the National Flood Schumer knocks National Flood Insurance changes
Commuters at the Hicksville LIRR platform. State to LIRR: Change on-time measurements
East Hampton Town Attorney Michael Sendlenski began working Town attorney to resign, says he may run for judgeship
Chris Roach performs at The Stress Factory Comedy LI comic Chris Roach to tour with Kevin James
The Islanders celebrate after defeating the Buffalo Sabres Best: A long, strange trip for Isles, Coliseum and fans