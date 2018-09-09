Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
61° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Boy, 14, struck and killed while riding bicycle in Ronkonkoma, police say

Suffolk County police investigate the scene where a

Suffolk County police investigate the scene where a 14-year-old was struck by two vehicles and killed on Saturday in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle Saturday night in Ronkonkoma was killed after two vehicles struck him, Suffolk County police said.

The teenager, whose name was being withheld pending family notification, was hit at 8:10 p.m. by a 2001 Jeep heading south on Lakeland Avenue near Union Parkway, police said. Ryan Kiesel, 21, of Sayville, was driving the vehicle, police said. His passenger, Ryan Reilly, 20, of Bohemia, exited and went to help the victim but was hit by a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Stephen Owenburg, 39, of Ronkonkoma. That car then hit the bicyclist, police said.

The teenager was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The department's Fifth Squad detectives are investigating.

Reilly was treated for minor injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. Kiesel and Owenburg were not injured.

Headshot

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Latest Long Island News

Coach Juan Palacio practices with Yesenia Quiroga, 8, Old dump site now a 'field of dreams'
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and activist Cynthia Nixon. Fact-checking Cuomo, Nixon on school aid, more issues
North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset on Sept. Town gets highest rating from Moody's
Russell Scott of Nelson & Pope explains how Village to OK drainage upgrades using Sandy funds
This Central Islip home sits on a nearly $534,999 LI home comes with barn
Kidsday reporter Ella Parkinson with deputy sheriffs Brian The day the sheriff came to school