A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle Saturday night in Ronkonkoma was killed after two vehicles struck him, Suffolk County police said.

The teenager, whose name was being withheld pending family notification, was hit at 8:10 p.m. by a 2001 Jeep heading south on Lakeland Avenue near Union Parkway, police said. Ryan Kiesel, 21, of Sayville, was driving the vehicle, police said. His passenger, Ryan Reilly, 20, of Bohemia, exited and went to help the victim but was hit by a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Stephen Owenburg, 39, of Ronkonkoma. That car then hit the bicyclist, police said.

The teenager was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The department's Fifth Squad detectives are investigating.

Reilly was treated for minor injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. Kiesel and Owenburg were not injured.