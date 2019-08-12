A 14-year-old bicylist was critically injured near her home when she collided with a pickup truck Monday in Moriches, police said.

Stephanie Pesantez was biking west on Beaver Spur, police said, and as she made a right onto northbound Jerusalem Hollow, she collided with a Ford F-150 driven by Jason Demme at about 6:05 a.m.

The teenager, of Beaver Spur, was first taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Demme, 48, and his passenger were not injured, police said.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Seventh Precinct detectives ask anyone with information on this crash to call them at 631-852-8752.