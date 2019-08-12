TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Bicyclist, 14, critically injured in Moriches crash, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A 14-year-old bicylist was critically injured near her home when she collided with a pickup truck Monday in Moriches, police said.

Stephanie Pesantez was biking west on Beaver Spur, police said, and as she made a right onto northbound Jerusalem Hollow, she collided with a Ford F-150 driven by Jason Demme at about 6:05 a.m.

The teenager, of Beaver Spur, was first taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Demme, 48, and his passenger were not injured, police said.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Seventh Precinct detectives ask anyone with information on this crash to call them at 631-852-8752.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Cliff Skudin, left, co-founder and president of Skudin Kids go from hospital patients to ocean surfers
Newsday reporter Tory Parrish and photojournalist J. Conrad Two Newsday journalists honored by NABJ
In a July 15 sketch, Jeffrey Epstein, left, Barr: 'Irregularities' found at jail where Epstein died
Oyster Bay Town Councilman Anthony Macagnone said elected Official: Exclusion by Saladino was 'appalling'
The Greenlawn Water District has the cheapest rates Cost to take a shower varies across water districts
Joan Johnson at Town Hall in Central Islip Former Islip Town clerk dies at 85
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search