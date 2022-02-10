TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Teen critically hurt in drive-by shooting on Sunrise Highway, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police respond after a 17-year-old was

Suffolk County police respond after a 17-year-old was shot and critically wounded while driving on Sunrise Highway Wednesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

A teenager was shot and critically injured while he was driving on Sunrise Highway near Exit 39 in West Babylon Wednesday night, authorities said.

Suffolk County police said in a news release that the 17-year-old, whom they did not identify, was driving east in Sunrise Highway’s center lane in a 2007 Honda CRV at 10:10 p.m. when someone in the passenger side of a passing black vehicle fired several gunshots, striking him in the chest.

The teen’s Honda struck another vehicle before crashing into the center median. He called 911 and was taken to a local hospital, police said. There were no other injuries.

"The motive is under investigation at this point," a police spokesman said.

A spokesman said the section of Sunrise Highway between exits 39 and 40, which had been closed, reopened to traffic shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Latest Long Island News

ONLINE: THE HISTORY OF LOVE SONGS Take a
Seniors Calendar: Events from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20
In honor of the late William Earl Thomas
Huntington to name road for 'one of a kind' late football coach
Chloe Cruz, a senior at Baldwin Senior High
Way to Go! Baldwin senior makes mark in business, finance
Sophia Segal, a junior at Huntington High School,
Way to Go! Junior named to Key Club global committee
From left, Erik Larson of Global Harmony House
Asking the Clergy: How were you called to religious service?
Lily Bergh, owner of Little Switzerland Toys &
Cautious owners prepare for getting back to business unmasked
Didn’t find what you were looking for?