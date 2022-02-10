A teenager was shot and critically injured while he was driving on Sunrise Highway near Exit 39 in West Babylon Wednesday night, authorities said.

Suffolk County police said in a news release that the 17-year-old, whom they did not identify, was driving east in Sunrise Highway’s center lane in a 2007 Honda CRV at 10:10 p.m. when someone in the passenger side of a passing black vehicle fired several gunshots, striking him in the chest.

The teen’s Honda struck another vehicle before crashing into the center median. He called 911 and was taken to a local hospital, police said. There were no other injuries.

"The motive is under investigation at this point," a police spokesman said.

A spokesman said the section of Sunrise Highway between exits 39 and 40, which had been closed, reopened to traffic shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.