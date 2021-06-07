TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Canadian teen drowns in Dix Hills pool, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a Canadian teen who police said was found unresponsive in a backyard pool Sunday evening in Dix Hills.

Suffolk County police identified the victim as Abdul Brezault, 18, and said he was at the home on Lansdowne Lane for a family gathering when he was found unresponsive in the pool by Second Precinct officers responding to a 911 call at about 8:20 p.m.

Police said Brezault was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it is believed Brezault drowned, but said the circumstances remain under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Beach at Wildwood State Park, Aug. 29, 2016.
Police: 4 people rescued from Long Island Sound
Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren is seeking his
Suffolk PBA super PAC sends mailer with false info, images about incumbent mayor
Scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the
Motorcyclist killed on LIE in Ronkonkoma, cops say
Parents rallying last month outside the Theodore Roosevelt
Cuomo: Masks will not be required in school outdoors; indoor rule remains
Korean fried-chicken tacos at Standard Rec in Patchogue
'70s-themed restaurant, arcade opens in Patchogue
People line up to vote early at the
June 15 village elections feature several contested mayoral, trustee races
Didn’t find what you were looking for?