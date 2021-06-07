Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a Canadian teen who police said was found unresponsive in a backyard pool Sunday evening in Dix Hills.

Suffolk County police identified the victim as Abdul Brezault, 18, and said he was at the home on Lansdowne Lane for a family gathering when he was found unresponsive in the pool by Second Precinct officers responding to a 911 call at about 8:20 p.m.

Police said Brezault was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it is believed Brezault drowned, but said the circumstances remain under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.