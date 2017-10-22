A 17-year-old girl was injured Sunday after the car she was driving veered into the woods off the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Yaphank, police said.
The teen lost control of the Hyundai Elantra while in the left lane and drove across the right lanes into the woods west of Exit 67 around 3:20 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.
Emergency Service Section police officers and Yaphank Fire Department members extricated her from the vehicle, police said.
She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
A photo from the scene shows the car surrounded by trees, with a smashed top and a broken windshield.
A Yaphank Fire Department official was not immediately available to comment Sunday.
