Teen seriously injured while biking in North Patchogue

A 14-year-old boy from Patchogue was seriously injured Sunday when a car collided into his bicycle in North Patchogue, Suffolk police said.

The boy was riding a bicycle northbound at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Barton Avenue when a driver in a 2015 Nissan heading eastbound struck him around 1:25 p.m., police said.

The teen was taken in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from East Patchogue, was not injured, and no criminality is suspected, police said. His car was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call 631-854-8552.