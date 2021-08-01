TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Teen seriously injured while biking in North Patchogue

Scene where a 14-year-old teenager on bicycle was

Scene where a 14-year-old teenager on bicycle was struck and seriously injured at the intersection of Barton Avenue and Washington Avenue in East Patchogue on Sunday. Credit: James Carbone

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

A 14-year-old boy from Patchogue was seriously injured Sunday when a car collided into his bicycle in North Patchogue, Suffolk police said.

The boy was riding a bicycle northbound at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Barton Avenue when a driver in a 2015 Nissan heading eastbound struck him around 1:25 p.m., police said.

The teen was taken in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from East Patchogue, was not injured, and no criminality is suspected, police said. His car was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call 631-854-8552.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

Stony Brook University student Christopher Jean of West
More LI colleges, universities moving toward mandatory COVID-19 shots
State figures show 11 million people in New
Fauci: 'Things are going to get worse' with COVID-19
Patrons dine at Toast Coffeehouse in Patchogue on
LI restaurants, theaters push back on state's vaccine suggestion
Frank Wefering, left, director of sustainability at Greenman-Pedersen,
Groups roll out website to promote biking, walking, less car use
Shoppers browse at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store
Sales tax revenue increasing, but analysts are wary
"The more time that we can have kids
LI school start dates range from AAug. 26 to Sept. 10
Didn’t find what you were looking for?