Three high school seniors on their way to a school ceremony were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after their car was broadsided by another vehicle Thursday night in Shoreham, Suffolk police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit them was also taken to a hospital, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that a Hyundai Elantra going south on Miller Avenue was trying to turn left onto Route 25A when it was hit by a Honda Accord that ran through a red light as it traveled west on Route 25A, police said. The crash happened about 6:50 p.m.

The Hyundai's backseat passenger, Melissa Marchese, 18, of Shoreham, sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

The Hyundai driver, Evan Flannery, 17, and another passenger, Caroline Tyburski, 18, both of Shoreham, were taken to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Honda driver, Michael Troiano, 34, of Ridge, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Troiano told detectives that he took his eyes off the road for an instant when he was distracted by something in the car. Investigators checked his cellphone to determine if he was texting and administered drunken driving tests but did not find any criminality Thursday night, police said.

The three teenagers had just left home to go to Shoreham-Wading River High School, where seniors were being honored, when the crash occurred, police said.

Thursday was the last day of classes at the high school, according to the online school calendar, and the High School Senior Recognition Night ceremony was set for 7 p.m.

Both cars were impounded for safety checks.

Seventh Precinct detectives asked anyone with information to call them at 631-852-8752.