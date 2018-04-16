TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Teich home awarded historic landmark status

The Teich Homestead is an early 20th century farmhouse and property that the town purchased for $270,000 in 2013.

The Max and Rosie Teich Homestead in Huntington

The Max and Rosie Teich Homestead in Huntington Station seen here on April 28, 2016. Photo Credit: Gabby Recny

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

The Max and Rosie Teich Homestead in Huntington Station has been given local historic landmark designation.

The town board voted 5-0 at its Tuesday meeting to grant the designation to the homestead at 12 Academy Place within Gateway Park.

The Teich Homestead is an early 20th century farmhouse and property that the town purchased for $270,000 in 2013, using open-space park funds. They renovated and redesigned the house to exhibit community history and demonstrations linked to produce grown at the adjacent community garden. The purchase doubled the size of Gateway Park.

The town’s Historic Preservation Commission recommended the property for the designation based on its representation of early suburban development of Huntington Station and for the achievements and contributions of the namesake family, town officials said.

“Having had a hand in this important project from its earliest stages — planning, acquisition, restoration to present community programming, Teich House holds special significance to me,” Town Board member Joan Cergol, co-sponsor of the resolution with Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, wrote in an email.

The property is named after the family that lived in the house and ran a dairy on the site. Currently on exhibit is a re-creation of the medical office of Dr. Samuel Teich, son of Max and Rosie Teich.

“Huntington Station has a rich history and the Teich House serves as a reminder of what once was,” Lupinacci said. “Dr. Samuel Teich delivered tens of thousand of babies, including many members of my family.” 

Headshot

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Latest Long Island News

A pedestrian walks through heavy rain on Atlantic NWS: Flood advisory for Nassau, western Suffolk
From left, Trump attorney Michael Cohen who has 1600: Court with Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels
A scene from Former LIer urges school-day phone ban
Officials at the scene early Monday after a LIRR: Woman struck and killed by train
Members of the Hauppauge High School junior class LI high school does swankier prom on a budget
Robert Csak, 32, was arrested and charged with Cops: Man who left threatening message had guns