Teich home awarded historic landmark status

The Max and Rosie Teich Homestead in Huntington Station has been given local historic landmark designation.

The town board voted 5-0 at its Tuesday meeting to grant the designation to the homestead at 12 Academy Place within Gateway Park.

The Teich Homestead is an early 20th century farmhouse and property that the town purchased for $270,000 in 2013, using open-space park funds. They renovated and redesigned the house to exhibit community history and demonstrations linked to produce grown at the adjacent community garden. The purchase doubled the size of Gateway Park.

The town’s Historic Preservation Commission recommended the property for the designation based on its representation of early suburban development of Huntington Station and for the achievements and contributions of the namesake family, town officials said.

“Having had a hand in this important project from its earliest stages — planning, acquisition, restoration to present community programming, Teich House holds special significance to me,” Town Board member Joan Cergol, co-sponsor of the resolution with Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, wrote in an email.

The property is named after the family that lived in the house and ran a dairy on the site. Currently on exhibit is a re-creation of the medical office of Dr. Samuel Teich, son of Max and Rosie Teich.

“Huntington Station has a rich history and the Teich House serves as a reminder of what once was,” Lupinacci said. “Dr. Samuel Teich delivered tens of thousand of babies, including many members of my family.”