Suffolk County officials are warning residents about a new telephone scam.

Mimicking the correct telephone number for the U.S. Social Security Administration, scammers looted $1,400 from a Melville man by telling him he had to clear up a warrant, Suffolk police said on Thursday.

The victim gave two hoaxers, who claimed they worked for the federal agency, gift card numbers with that total amount of cash, they said.

Spoofing software had made it appear as if their calls were legitimate, officials said, promising to provide more details at a midday news conference featuring the individual who has come forward.