Suffolk County officials warn of new telephone scam
In a case involving a Melville man who fell victim, spoofing software made it appear as if the calls were legitimately coming from the U.S. Social Security Administration.
Suffolk County officials are warning residents about a new telephone scam.
Mimicking the correct telephone number for the U.S. Social Security Administration, scammers looted $1,400 from a Melville man by telling him he had to clear up a warrant, Suffolk police said on Thursday.
The victim gave two hoaxers, who claimed they worked for the federal agency, gift card numbers with that total amount of cash, they said.
Spoofing software had made it appear as if their calls were legitimate, officials said, promising to provide more details at a midday news conference featuring the individual who has come forward.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.