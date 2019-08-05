East Hampton Town officials have taken action to shut down a Springs home they said offered “hotel-like rentals” and hosted promoters’ parties and photo shoots in a residential neighborhood.

State Supreme Court Justice Vincent Martorana issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday barring the owner of 145 Neck Path from using the home as a motel, sharehouse, renting without a rental permit or for any other commercial activity, according to an East Hampton Town news release. The town board at its July 16 meeting authorized representatives from the town attorney’s office to take legal action, and officials sought the court order July 31.

The home, which features two stories of floor-to-ceiling glass windows and concrete floors, was recently listed for $2,700 per night on an online rental website, although no time slots were currently available. It features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the listing.

“One advertised party that had been scheduled for August was to have admitted only those guests who dressed in white swimwear,” according to a town news release. “Another would have required those interested in attending to go through a vetting process.”

The home is owned by Juan Figueroa, whom an online listing described as the “creative mind behind the highly acclaimed Williamsburg Savings Bank restoration.” Figueroa could not be reached for comment, and no one answered the intercom at the end of the home’s gated driveway.

Online advertisements described the house as being able to accommodate up to 20 overnight guests and as having a house manager and butlers on premise, according to the town. Promoters offered bus service to the home, with pickups and drop-offs in several Metro-New York locations.

The town is preparing other charges, according to the town’s statement. It is also monitoring other properties for similar issues.

“The misuse of residential properties in this way has clear negative impacts on neighbors that cannot be allowed to continue — from noise and late-night disruption to overcrowding, stress on overloaded septic systems and other environmental impacts,” East Hampton Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said in a statement. “East Hampton Town’s residential areas are not ‘open for business’ and available to those who wish to make a quick profit on summertime events at the expense of our residents."