The Babylon Village Board of Trustees has proposed a tentative $11 million budget that will raise taxes by 2.76% for the 2022 fiscal year, piercing the tax cap.

The 2021-2022 proposal would bring the tax rate per $100 of assessed valuation to $15.65. The budget is a decrease of about $850,000 from the current spending plan.

During the April 5 budget hearing, Mayor Mary Adams said there are no plans to cut village services, even though she later said revenue, including from parking fees, has "suffered." As of March 16, there had been a revenue drop of $709,893 from parking meter fees, which includes meters by the Long Island Rail Road station, along with $623,231 in court fines, according to a copy of the proposed budget.

"We’re able to get some revenues coming in, but we’ll see what comes in then [May 31] and what the shortfall really is," Adams said.

The tentative spending plan covers June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.

Treasurer Andrew Reichel said the village has lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The village spent approximately $15,000 to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to sanitize offices due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that officials filed for reimbursement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency but have yet to receive a payment.

The village also cited $105,098 in cleanup work due to unanticipated costs from Tropical Storm Isaias in August that officials are also seeking FEMA reimbursement for, Reichel said.

The village spent $251,826 to refurbish the Ralph A. Scordino Memorial Falls at Argyle Lake, formerly known as Argyle Falls, according to the budget. Work will be completed this spring.

Under the proposed budget, spending at the E. Donald Conroy Golf Course will increase to $36,000 due to additional equipment, materials and supplies for the course, Reichel said.

Adams will be paid an annual salary of $15,000, while the four trustees will each get $7,500, according to the budget.

Comments can be emailed to babylonbudget@villageofbabylonny.gov, or mailed to Village Hall, 153 W. Main St., Babylon, NY 11702. All correspondence should be made to the attention of the board of trustees. Comments must be received by Monday. The budget must pass no later than May 1.