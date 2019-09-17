Teen stabbed in leg in Terryville, Suffolk police say
A 17-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to the leg in Terryville Monday afternoon, Suffolk police said.
The victim's identity was not released. Police said he was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
The teen was stabbed shortly after 3 p.m. on N. Bicycle Path, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Monday night, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
