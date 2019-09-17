TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk Health Dept. to test private wells near closed East Hampton landfill for water  contamination

The survey area includes properties between Three Mile

The survey area includes properties between Three Mile Harbor Road and Accabonac Road and extends south to Floyd Street and north to Copeces Lane. Testing will begin the week of Sept. 23. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Health Department

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services will test private wells along the Springs Fireplace Road corridor in East Hampton at no charge to residents due to the properties’ proximity to possible groundwater contamination, officials announced Monday.

Potential contamination sources include vegetative organic waste management operations as well as the East Hampton Town landfill, the health department said in a news release.

Groundwater monitoring at other vegetative organic waste management operations has found elevated concentrations of iron and manganese above drinking water standards, the county said. Chlorinated solvents have also been detected at levels above state groundwater standards at a test well at the Springs Fireplace Road landfill.

“This private well survey is being conducted out of an abundance of caution,” the county said.

Residents whose homes are connected to the public water supply do not need to have their water sampled, as public water is routinely tested.

The survey area includes properties between Three Mile Harbor Road and Accabonac Road and extends south to Floyd Street and north to Copeces Lane. Properties closest to the landfill and the organic waste facilities will be sampled first, beginning the week of Sept. 23. Outreach to the remaining properties will continue over the next 12 to 14 weeks. 

“East Hampton Town supports this effort to insure that residents on private wells have safe drinking water,” the town said in a news release issued late Monday. “The town has taken action to initiate groundwater monitoring at or near industrial sites, including mines, and the county effort will provide important data.”

Those who have questions about private well water in Suffolk County can contact the health department’s Office of Water Resources at 631-852-5810.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Under a blue sky, a runner passes through Forecast: Dry, sunny with high of 73
The Nassau County Police investigate a stabbing that Teenager stabbed in Oceanside dies, police say
President Donald Trump on Monday on the White 1600: Trump hits pause on Iran war drumroll
Nicole and Michael Lopez with their daughter Angela LI man will miss sprucing up neighborhood
Mastic Beach was dissolved as a village in Mastic Beach homeowners will get surprise refund
This Fire Island home is on the market $1.5M LI home comes with history
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search