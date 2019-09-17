The Suffolk County Department of Health Services will test private wells along the Springs Fireplace Road corridor in East Hampton at no charge to residents due to the properties’ proximity to possible groundwater contamination, officials announced Monday.

Potential contamination sources include vegetative organic waste management operations as well as the East Hampton Town landfill, the health department said in a news release.

Groundwater monitoring at other vegetative organic waste management operations has found elevated concentrations of iron and manganese above drinking water standards, the county said. Chlorinated solvents have also been detected at levels above state groundwater standards at a test well at the Springs Fireplace Road landfill.

“This private well survey is being conducted out of an abundance of caution,” the county said.

Residents whose homes are connected to the public water supply do not need to have their water sampled, as public water is routinely tested.

The survey area includes properties between Three Mile Harbor Road and Accabonac Road and extends south to Floyd Street and north to Copeces Lane. Properties closest to the landfill and the organic waste facilities will be sampled first, beginning the week of Sept. 23. Outreach to the remaining properties will continue over the next 12 to 14 weeks.

“East Hampton Town supports this effort to insure that residents on private wells have safe drinking water,” the town said in a news release issued late Monday. “The town has taken action to initiate groundwater monitoring at or near industrial sites, including mines, and the county effort will provide important data.”

Those who have questions about private well water in Suffolk County can contact the health department’s Office of Water Resources at 631-852-5810.