Suffolk judge who texted prosecutors goes to small claims court

Janine Barbera-Dalli allegedly violated judicial ethics by communicating privately with one side in a criminal case and showing bias against the defendant, critics say.

Judge Janine Barbera-Dalli will handle small claims, landlord-tenant

Judge Janine Barbera-Dalli will handle small claims, landlord-tenant disputes and violations of municipal codes. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Andrew Smith andrew.smith@newsday.com @ziptron
The Suffolk judge accused of texting prosecutors from the bench to advise them on how to handle cases was reassigned Tuesday to a small claims court.

District Court Judge Janine Barbera-Dalli, who oversaw a court handling cases related to human trafficking, sent text messages to prosecutors last week and the week before, shortly before a trial was to begin in Central Islip for a defendant...

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

