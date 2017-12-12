Suffolk judge who texted prosecutors goes to small claims court
Janine Barbera-Dalli allegedly violated judicial ethics by communicating privately with one side in a criminal case and showing bias against the defendant, critics say.
The Suffolk judge accused of texting prosecutors from the bench to advise them on how to handle cases was reassigned Tuesday to a small claims court.
District Court Judge Janine Barbera-Dalli, who oversaw a court handling cases related to human trafficking, sent text messages to prosecutors last week and the week before, shortly before a trial was to begin in Central Islip for a defendant...
