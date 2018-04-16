TODAY'S PAPER
The Hills developer sues Southampton for $100M over plan’s defeat

The proposal for the East Quogue seasonal golf community fell short in December of a required 4-1 supermajority, an outcome the lawsuit said was an “unlawful and unconstitutional denial.”

Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier, left, who voted

Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier, left, who voted against the project and is named in the lawsuit, at a March board meeting with Supervisor Jay Schneiderman. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
The developers behind a proposed seasonal East Quogue golf community have filed a lawsuit against Southampton Town seeking $100 million in damages for the town board’s denial of the project.

The lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court on April 4 on behalf of plaintiffs DLV Quogue and other entities, challenges the town’s “unlawful and unconstitutional denial” of the proposal, which called for 118 seasonal units and a golf course. The lawsuit names the town and the town board, as well as Councilman John Bouvier and Councilwoman Julie Lofstad, who in December voted against the project.

Though the vote was 3 in favor and 2 opposed, the board did not reach the required 4-1 supermajority needed to approve a mandatory zone change for the project.

Arizona-based developer Discovery Land Co. sought to change the property from mixed-use zoning to a planned development district, a tool that grants special zoning regulations to large-scale projects in exchange for public benefits.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

