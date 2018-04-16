The developers behind a proposed seasonal East Quogue golf community have filed a lawsuit against Southampton Town seeking $100 million in damages for the town board’s denial of the project.

The lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court on April 4 on behalf of plaintiffs DLV Quogue and other entities, challenges the town’s “unlawful and unconstitutional denial” of the proposal, which called for 118 seasonal units and a golf course. The lawsuit names the town and the town board, as well as Councilman John Bouvier and Councilwoman Julie Lofstad, who in December voted against the project.

Though the vote was 3 in favor and 2 opposed, the board did not reach the required 4-1 supermajority needed to approve a mandatory zone change for the project.

Arizona-based developer Discovery Land Co. sought to change the property from mixed-use zoning to a planned development district, a tool that grants special zoning regulations to large-scale projects in exchange for public benefits.