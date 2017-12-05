The Southampton Town Board voted down a proposed luxury housing community in East Quogue on Tuesday after years of debate.

With a 3-2 vote, the board did not reach the supermajority needed to approve a required zone change for The Hills at Southampton, a proposed 118-unit seasonal golf community.

Arizona-based developer Discovery Land Co. sought to change the property from mixed-use zoning to a planned development district, a tool that grants special zoning regulations to large-scale projects in exchange for public benefits.

The Hills was the last active application seeking to use this tool after the town board repealed it earlier this year, citing that it created too much unpredictability in the zoning process.

Discovery Land officials said after the meeting that they would comment later on the board’s decision.

The board had earlier in the meeting voted 3-2 to approve a positive environmental impacts findings statement, which is needed to permit a project to go forward. The statement, which was drafted by town planners and consultants hired by the town, found the project had no adverse impacts to the environment.

Council members Julie Lofstad and John Bouvier voted down the project, citing concerns about unintentional consequences on the environmental impact.

Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and Council members Christine Scalera and Stan Glinka said they supported the project because it would be better for the environmentally-sensitive property than the 137-unit subdivision that Discovery has proposed as a back-up plan.

Discovery officials have said the subdivision would not include the community benefits pledged for The Hills, such as more than 450 preserved acres and an on-site low-nitrogen wastewater treatment.