A Centereach man who had been reported missing since early July was found dead in his sport utility vehicle off Route 231 in West Islip, police said Friday.

Thomas Kelsey, 45, was last seen leaving a Lindenhurt restaurant on July 7. Police had searched the waterways, deployed helicopters and tried to retrace Kelsey's last steps in their efforts to find him.

Friends of Kelsey, a livery cabdriver who hadn't shown up for work in nearly three weeks, were puzzled at how he seemingly disappeared without a trace. They have gone door-to-door in Lindenhurst handing out missing persons flyers.

Kelsey, detectives believe, was headed north in North Babylon when his SUV left Route 231, crossed a large grass median, and crashed into a ravine.

A passerby spotted the SUV in the vicinity of the ramp to Sunrise Highway.and called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

Kelsey was pronounced dead at the scene. His death, police said, appears noncriminal.

Kelsey, as captured on surveillance video, left the Katch restaurant alone at Venetian Shores Park on July 7 around 10 p.m. after watching a live band with friends, police said. He was wearing brown shoes, plaid shorts and a T-shirt, police said. Hours later, his cellphone pinged a cell tower near Sunrise Highway and Robert Moses Causeway about 3 a.m.

Since then, his phone had not hit on any cellphone towers and his vehicle did not register on any license plate readers or road tolls.

Kelsey drove a red 2015 GMC Yukon with New York State license plate EYE 9312.

Dina Love, a friend of 12 years, hung out with Kelsey and other friends at Katch the night he went missing. She said he was in good spirits, buying drinks and enjoying the band. He talked about driving a limo for work the next day. While Love was busy with another friend, she said her boyfriend and children said they saw Kelsey leaving and waved goodbye to him in the parking lot.

Love said she texted Kelsey about an hour later, but he didn't answer. Calls from her and other friends to his cellphone went straight to voicemail.

Kelsey's landlord, a close friend, reported him missing in the early morning hours of July 9 after Kelsey, who left his beloved dog Sasha alone in his apartment, didn’t show up for work.



