Mourners from across Long Island flocked to a Melville church Thursday to pay their respects to Thomas Valva, the 8-year-old who died from hypothermia Jan. 17 after his father and the father’s fiancee allegedly forced the boy to sleep in an unheated garage on a frigid winter night.

Thomas' grief-stricken mother Justyna Zubko-Valva, accompanied her son’s coffin into the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church with her two other sons, Anthony, 10, and Andrew, 6, at her side. Thomas’ maternal grandmother was also there.

Zubko-Valva has said she told authorities years ago that her ex-husband Michael Valva and Valva's fiancee Angela Pollina had abused Thomas, and the boy’s death has prompted several investigations and generated widespread community outrage.

Andrzej Zglejszewski, the auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of Rockville Centre, told those gathered the social services and law-enforcement agencies had failed Thomas, and he urged mourners to push for change.

"Our system failed him," Zglejszewski said. "Our legal and social system failed him. I’m sorry to say it, somehow, we failed him. Do you know why? Because we create the system, we choose our elected officials."

Zglejszewski also told mourners that children are a blessing.

"Don't forget that children are given to us to be loved, to be embraced and to be hugged," he said. "Children are given to as a gift to be taken care of. They are the future or humanity. They are the future of the world. ...Not to be punished. There is no reason for that. They have to be cherished. How long and how many lives it will take for us to learn?"

Some mourners were in Department of Correction uniforms. Zubko-Valva works as a correction officer on Rikers Island.

Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone attended the funeral but did not make public comments.

A Suffolk County grand jury indicted Valva, 40, and his fiancee Angela Pollina, 42, prosecutors said Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. The charges in the indictment were not specified.

Valva, an NYPD officer, and Pollina pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of second-degree murder. They are expected to be arraigned on the indictments in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead next week, officials said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said earlier this week that the Department of Social Services will conduct a thorough internal investigation into how the agency handled Thomas’ case. Bellone also said an external task force will review the county’s policies and procedures related to allegations of child abuse and recommend necessary changes.

Zubko-Valva exited their church holding 6-year-old Andrew in her arms. Andrew briefly waved as pallbearers loaded Thomas’ white and gold casket in the back of the hearse for transport to the cemetery where he’ll be buried.

A woman who would only identify herself as Maria said she didn’t know the boy or his family but felt compelled to attend Thomas' funeral. .

“It’s a sad situation,” she said, and then started tearing up. “Everyone feels for that child ... very deeply; it goes right through you.”