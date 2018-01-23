Three people were injured when two vehicles collided Monday evening at an intersection in North Patchogue, police said.

All three were taken to a hospital, but the injuries were not life-threatening, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. when a 2017 Honda CRV going north on Waverly Avenue was attempting a left turn onto Gateway Avenue, police said.

The Honda collided with a 2004 Infiniti M45 that was southbound on Waverly Avenue, police said.

The two occupants of the Honda and the driver of the Infiniti were injured, police said.