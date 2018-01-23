TODAY'S PAPER
Police: 3 hurt in crash at North Patchogue intersection

Scene of North Patchogue car crash that left

Scene of North Patchogue car crash that left three hurt on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Three people were injured when two vehicles collided Monday evening at an intersection in North Patchogue, police said.

All three were taken to a hospital, but the injuries were not life-threatening, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. when a 2017 Honda CRV going north on Waverly Avenue was attempting a left turn onto Gateway Avenue, police said.

The Honda collided with a 2004 Infiniti M45 that was southbound on Waverly Avenue, police said.

The two occupants of the Honda and the driver of the Infiniti were injured, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

