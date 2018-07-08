A Nesconset man driving a sport utility vehicle and a father and son from Staten Island were killed early Sunday after their vehicles collided on a residential street in Amityville, Suffolk police said.

Alex Demetrius, 27, of Nesconset was heading east on Oak Street near Bayview Avenue at about 12:35 a.m. in a 2003 BMW X5 when the SUV entered the westbound lane and struck a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by Joseph Cloonan, 65, of Staten Island, police said.

Demetrius, Cloonan and his son, John Cloonan, 34, also of Staten Island, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash closed a section of Oak Street near the crash site for several hours but police reopened the roadway at 10 a.m.

Oak Street resident Larry Bluth, 75, said he was awakened by the crash and saw two vehicles, one directly outside his home, with the front ends ripped off.

“We were sleeping and we heard a bang,” he said. “It looked bad.”

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Suffolk police department at First Squad at 631-854-8152.