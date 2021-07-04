Three Suffolk beaches along Long Island’s North Shore are closed to bathing because of high bacteria levels, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

The beaches are: Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington, Centerport Yacht Club Beach and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, said Suffolk Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott in a news release Sunday. High bacteria levels often occur following heavy rainfall due to stormwater runoff.

The beaches will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels, the health department said.

On Friday, the department issued an advisory against bathing at 64 North Shore beaches — including the three now closed — in anticipation of the weekend’s heavy rain. The advisory was lifted at 9 p.m. Saturday.

For more information call the Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822 or contact the health department’s ecology office at 631-852-5760.