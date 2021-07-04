TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Officials: High bacteria levels close 3 Suffolk bathing beaches

Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington is among three

Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington is among three Suffolk beaches closed to bathing because of high levels of bacteria, the Suffolk health department said Sunday.   Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Three Suffolk beaches along Long Island’s North Shore are closed to bathing because of high bacteria levels, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

The beaches are: Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington, Centerport Yacht Club Beach and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, said Suffolk Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott in a news release Sunday. High bacteria levels often occur following heavy rainfall due to stormwater runoff.

The beaches will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels, the health department said.

On Friday, the department issued an advisory against bathing at 64 North Shore beaches — including the three now closed — in anticipation of the weekend’s heavy rain. The advisory was lifted at 9 p.m. Saturday.

For more information call the Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822 or contact the health department’s ecology office at 631-852-5760.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

New timetables take effect Tuesday on all LIRR
New LIRR timetables in effect this week on all branches
Search boats Saturday comb the waters of Northport
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat
With the New York City skyline in the
Hot dog! NYC marks July 4 with eating contest, fireworks
Angler Jose Cardona, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey,
Forecast: A mix of rain, sun and heat for the week
An old cesspool ring at the end of
Report: Bacteria still primary nemesis in LI Sound beach closures
The rough surface at the Huntington Station Long
LIRR parking lot to get $746G upgrade this summer 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?