Driver believes his loose tire was involved in fatal crash, police say

Police said a man was killed after a

Police said a man was killed after a tire crashed down onto the roof of the Saturn he was driving Thursday on Sunrise Highway near Hubbards Path in West Babylon. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com
A driver who believes his tire was the one that crashed into a car and killed another driver on Sunrise Highway has come forward and is cooperating with police, authorities said.

Suffolk County police said Saturday that Joseph Nickel, 48, of Islip, contacted them to say he was driving a 2002 Ford F-350 pickup at 2:15 p.m. Thursday while towing a 2004 Ringo trailer heading east on Sunrise Highway and later noticed he was missing a tire.

David Dorazio, 60, of Lindenhurst, was driving west on Sunrise Highway near Exit 39 in West Babylon when a tire struck his Saturn sedan Thursday afternoon, killing him, and then hit an SUV on the highway. No one was injured in the SUV.

Police said Nickel is cooperating and his truck and trailer were impounded for a safety check as part of the investigation. Authorities said Saturday he has not been charged with any crimes or vehicle violations.

