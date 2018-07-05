TODAY'S PAPER
Tractor trailer tire hits car; Sunrise Highway westbound lanes closed 

Westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway near exit 40 were closed Thursday after a tractor trailer lost a tire that then hit a car, Suffolk police said. One person died in the crash, officials said. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com
One person died Thursday in a motor vehicle crash after a tractor trailer on Route 231 lost a tire that then hit a car on Sunrise Highway, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the Robert Moses Causeway exit on Sunrise Highway at about 2:45 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation’s website.

Westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway near exit 40 were closed, authorities said.

Further information was not immediately available about the crash. The DOT said the service road was also closed.

