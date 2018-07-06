Police on Friday identified the man who was killed when a tire hit his car on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon.

David Dorazio, 60, of Lindenhurst, was headed west in a 1998 Saturn sedan Thursday afternoon when the tire struck his car at about 2:15 p.m. near Hubbard's Path, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

After hitting the Saturn, the tire then struck a 2000 Chevrolet SUV driven by Mary DiFranco, 61, of Lindenhurst, police said.

DiFranco and a passenger, Irene Sciane, 61, of Lindenhurst, were not injured, police said.

According to the state Department of Transportation’s website, the tire came from a tractor trailer on Route 231 which crosses over Sunrise Highway.

But in a release, Suffolk police did not say where the tire came from and asked for the public’s help in providing its original location and any other details about the crash.

The surviving driver's son, Sean DiFranco, 31, said his mother told him she and Sciane were going home after visiting a friend when the tire smashed into the front grill and hood of her Geo Tracker.

Sean DiFranco said he hopes investigators find some video surveillance along Sunrise Highway so they can learn what happened.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8152.

With William Murphy