A 2-year-old boy almost drowned in a koi pond outside a Central Islip home Sunday afternoon and has been hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Suffolk police officers responded to a home on East Poplar Street at 2:37 p.m. after a call reporting the toddler was found “unresponsive” in the koi pond, police said. It’s unclear whether the child had been removed from the pond before first responders arrived.

Transported by ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, he was revived, but remains in serious condition, police said. He is expected to be transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens for further treatment, they said.

Asked who was watching the child at the time, a police spokeswoman said via email: “There was family nearby at the time of the incident.”

The investigation is continuing, police said.