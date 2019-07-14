TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Evening
SEARCH
85° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Toddler revived after being found unresponsive in koi pond, cops say

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print

A 2-year-old boy almost drowned in a koi pond outside a Central Islip home Sunday afternoon and has been hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Suffolk police officers responded to a home on East Poplar Street at 2:37 p.m. after a call reporting the toddler was found “unresponsive” in the koi pond, police said. It’s unclear  whether the child had been removed from the pond before first responders arrived.

Transported by ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, he was revived, but remains in serious condition, police said. He is expected to be transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens for further treatment, they said.

Asked who was watching the child at the time, a police spokeswoman said via email: “There was family nearby at the time of the incident.”

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Assistant professor Jodi Evans teaches a biology class LI's Catholic colleges see record enrollment
Con Edison president Timothy Cawley, left, and New Power restored but blackout questions remain
Sunny and dry conditions expected today on Long Forecast: After scorching heat, a small reprieve
Among those targeted in President Donald Trump's tweets 1600: Tweets bare where Trump is coming from - bigotry
Protesters march to offices of U.S. Immigration and Mayor's office: No word of ICE raids yet
The 16-foot center console HSX boat after it Cops: 2 boaters rescued from Moriches Inlet
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search