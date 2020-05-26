A judge has ruled that a federal lawsuit filed by a former Bellport Middle School teacher who claimed she had been fired after a student obtained a topless photo of her may proceed.

The $3 million lawsuit filed in April 2019 by Lauren Miranda of Mastic Beach claims the South Country Central School District discriminated against her because she is a woman.

“Displays of male bare breasts at schools have never been punished,” said Miranda’s attorney, John Ray of Miller Place. “Equally, display of a woman’s breast should also not be punished.”

U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan of the Eastern District of New York ruled on May 21 that portions of the lawsuit that accuse South Country schools of violating Miranda’s civil rights and discriminating against her because of her gender can proceed against the district and Superintendent Joseph Giani. Cogan dismissed other portions of the lawsuit.

A spokeswoman for the school district did not immediately return a call for comment.

Miranda and Ray are scheduled to discuss what Ray called “a signal victory” at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Miranda’s lawsuit says she took the topless selfie on her cellphone several years ago and sent it to her boyfriend, who was also a teacher at the school. Miranda said she had not sent the photo to anybody but her boyfriend and does not know how the student obtained the photo.

The male teacher was not disciplined, according to Miranda’s lawsuit.