An oversized vehicle struck a Long Island Rail Road bridge Tuesday afternoon in Center Moriches, causing minor injuries and slight delays in the train service, but a complete shutdown of traffic on a major highway, officials said.

The 3:30 p.m. accident at Montauk Highway and Old Neck Road was under investigation by Metropolitan Transportation Authority police. Initial reports were that a semi-truck had struck the overpass, said a spokesman for the LIRR, adding that a team was on scene to inspect damage.

Montauk Highway was shut in both directions as officials assessed damage and tended to the victims, who received minor unspecified injuries, officials said.

Aaron Donovan, the LIRR spokesman, said the agency sent out an alert to the public, saying trains were operating on schedule on the Montauk branch, but “an oversized vehicle striking an LIRR bridge east of Patchogue will require trains to operate at reduced speeds through the area and may result in delays of 5-10 minutes.”

Suffolk police and Center Moriches firefighters were also on the scene.