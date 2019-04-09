TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Montauk Highway closed, LIRR delayed after truck hits bridge

Montauk Highway was shut down in both directions as officials assessed damage and tended to the victims, who received minor unspecified injuries, officials said.

LIRR workers access damage Tuesday after a tractor

LIRR workers access damage Tuesday after a tractor trailer struck the LIRR overpass at Montauk Highway and Wilcox Avenue in Center Moriches. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
An oversized vehicle struck a Long Island Rail Road bridge Tuesday afternoon in Center Moriches, causing minor injuries and slight delays in the train service, but a complete shutdown of traffic  on a major highway, officials said.

The 3:30 p.m. accident at Montauk Highway and Old Neck Road was under investigation by Metropolitan Transportation Authority police.  Initial reports  were that a semi-truck had struck the overpass, said a spokesman for the LIRR, adding that a team was on scene to inspect damage.



 Aaron Donovan, the LIRR spokesman, said the agency sent out an alert to the public, saying trains were operating on schedule on the Montauk branch, but “an oversized vehicle striking an LIRR bridge east of Patchogue will require trains to operate at reduced speeds through the area and may result in delays of 5-10 minutes.”

Suffolk police and Center Moriches firefighters were also on the scene.

