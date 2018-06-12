TODAY'S PAPER
Tractor trailer runs over its driver, killing him, in East Moriches

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A tractor trailer driver died in East Moriches after he was run over by his 2005 Peterbilt vehicle on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

The tractor trailer started rolling at 11:40 a.m. after Bruce Barth, 72, of Roslyn Heights, got out of the truck, which was delivering dirt to a Moriches Avenue, the police said in a statement.

East Moriches Community Ambulance took Barth to Brookhaven Memorial Medical Center in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

The tractor trailer was checked over, the police said, by the motor carrier safety section.

Anyone with information on the crash should call 631-852-8752, the police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

