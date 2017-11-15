TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 46° Good Evening
Overcast 46° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Traffic light installed in Lindenhurst at site of fatal crashes

The traffic signal, other improvements added as safety measures near the spot where Brittney Walsh and three members of the Aluska family were killed.

A new traffic light was installed on Montauk

A new traffic light was installed on Montauk Highway at South 13th Street in Lindenhurst, the site of multiple fatal car accidents. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Nicole Boucher  nicole.boucher@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A new traffic light was installed at the intersection of South 13th Street and Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, near the site of multiple fatal car accidents.

The State Department of Transportation installed the light Oct. 6 and it became fully operational Oct. 17.

Three members of one Lindenhurst family were killed in separate accidents near the intersection over the past several years. Two were hit-and-run accidents.

Brittney Walsh, of Lindenhurst, was 18 and a recent high school graduate when she was killed near the intersection in 2012. A speeding drunken driver hit her car from behind.

Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre’s district office is only a block away from where the traffic light is now installed, and residents had long sent requests to her office for a light at the intersection, according to Brendan Cunningham, her chief of staff.

In addition to the light, the DOT said it added a left turn lane, a new crosswalk and enhanced pedestrian signals with disability-compliant pedestrian ramps.

They also added a “Signal Ahead” sign for westbound traffic on Montauk Highway ahead of a curve in the road.

Another traffic light will be installed in the coming weeks at South Eighth Street and Montauk Highway, according to the DOT.

Both intersections will be monitored for further safety improvements, the department said.

Pauline Aluska, 54, died in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash at South 13th Street on Aug. 14. Her brother, John Aluska, 61, was killed a block away less than two years earlier. On Mother’s Day, their sister-in-law, Diane Aluska, 55, was killed when a car hit her as she walked near the intersection with her 16-year-old daughter. She pushed her daughter away moments before she was struck.

Tom Walsh, whose daughter Brittney was killed in the drunken-driving accident at South 13th Street, said he was glad to see the light installed.

Walsh, who still lives in Lindenhurst, acknowledged that a traffic light would most likely not have prevented his daughter’s death — Michael Grasing was driving with a blood-alcohol content four times the legal limit when he crashed into Brittney Walsh’s car. Grasing was convicted of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident without reporting a fatality.

But with the traffic light, Walsh said, at least “the corner will be safer.”

“You could put up a traffic light at every corner, but if people want to get away, they will,” he said.

By Nicole Boucher  nicole.boucher@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Feds: Restaurateur scheme began when Mangano took office
Suffolk District Attorney-elect Tim Sini has said he Brown: Restore trust now in Suffolk DA’s office
Dave Denenberg, director of the advocacy group Long Property tax exemption sought for water utility
No Islandia residents attended the public budget hearing Village proposes 25% tax cut for 2018
William Johnson, superintendent of the Rockville Centre school School bus company, drivers begin talks again
President Donald Trump looks for his water bottle 1600: He’s home tweet home, and Trump gets grumpy
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE