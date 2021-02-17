A man who fled when police tried to stop him for speeding later lost control of his 1992 Honda coupe and was seriously injured after crashing into a utility pole in Brentwood on Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

Concerned about safety, police said they did not pursue the motorist, Ardwin Roberto Pena, 24, of Deer Park, after he failed to stop near Commerce Drive in Hauppauge at about 11 p.m. and instead "sped away from the scene in the Honda at a high rate of speed."

The officer who had tried to stop Pena alerted fellow officers that the driver was headed south on Wicks Road. Pena crashed about a quarter of an hour later at the intersection where Wicks Road crosses Sherman Street, police said.

Pena was extricated from his car by Emergency Service Section officers working with the Brentwood Fire Department and taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

As of now, no charges are pending, a police spokesman said.