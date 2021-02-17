TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Driver crashes into pole in Brentwood after fleeing officer, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at the scene of the

Suffolk County police at the scene of the crash on Sherman Street and Wicks Road in Brentwood Tuesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A man who fled when police tried to stop him for speeding later lost control of his 1992 Honda coupe and was seriously injured after crashing into a utility pole in Brentwood on Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

Concerned about safety, police said they did not pursue the motorist, Ardwin Roberto Pena, 24, of Deer Park, after he failed to stop near Commerce Drive in Hauppauge at about 11 p.m. and instead "sped away from the scene in the Honda at a high rate of speed."

The officer who had tried to stop Pena alerted fellow officers that the driver was headed south on Wicks Road. Pena crashed about a quarter of an hour later at the intersection where Wicks Road crosses Sherman Street, police said.

Pena was extricated from his car by Emergency Service Section officers working with the Brentwood Fire Department and taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

As of now, no charges are pending, a police spokesman said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

A rendering of the planned Shinnecock gaming facility Planned casino would be the first on Shinnecock land
Parts of Long Island could see up to Forecast: Storm could bring 4 to 8 inches of snow
A fire truck that was formerly used by Old LI fire truck finds new life in Tenn. town — population, 83
Syvana Smith, 12, is a Girl Scout in Girl Scouts help hospital workers, homeless youth with cookie sales
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Tuesday spoke Laura Curran files 395-page police reform plan
Sandra Reeve, a licensed practical nurse, holds an Suffolk's vaccine influx: More than 8,000 shots will bolster vaccination efforts this week
Didn’t find what you were looking for?