Crash delays service on LIRR Montauk Branch, authorities say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Service on the LIRR Montauk Branch has been suspended in both directions east of Mastic-Shirley after a non-passenger train hit a vehicle on the tracks Friday evening, authorities said.

Word of any injuries was not immediately available as authorities worked at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 7:55 p.m., a Long Island Rail Road spokesman said.

The crash comes as weekenders head out to the Hamptons. At least two trains west of Mastic reported delays as of 8:25 p.m.

