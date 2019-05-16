TODAY'S PAPER
Bicyclist hit by train in Port Jefferson; expected to survive, official says

The train left Penn Station at 4:19 p.m. and struck the rider just before it was arriving at its final stop.

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
A bicyclist was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries after being struck by a Long Island Rail Road train in Port Jefferson Wednesday night, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman said.

The train came into contact with the cyclist about 6:20 p.m. at the Main Street, spokesman Aaron Donovan said. The train left Penn Station at 4:19 p.m. and struck the rider just before it was arriving at its final stop. He was treated at Stony Brook Hospital, Donovan said. The incident, which delayed the train by more than an hour, is under investigation by MTA police, he said. Several other trains were delayed but normal service has since resumed.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

