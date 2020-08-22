Police, fire and medical personnel revived a man who had stopped breathing after getting trapped in farm machinery at a Jamesport nursery Saturday, Riverhead Town police said.

Police arrived at the Shade Trees Nursery on Herricks Lane after receiving a 911 call at 9:02 a.m. that a man had his upper body and right arm trapped in an irrigation hose reel piece of machinery, Riverhead police said in a statement. The officers freed the man from the machinery but he fell unconscious and wasn’t breathing. Officers on scene performed CPR on him.

The Jamesport Fire Department and Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance along with Riverhead Ambulance and Riverhead EMS continued to perform CPR on the man until he had a pulse, police said. Medical personnel took the man to Peconic Bay Medical Center to treat his injuries. He remains in stable but serious condition.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also went to the nursery, police said.