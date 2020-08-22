TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Authorities revive man trapped in machinery at Jamesport nursery

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Police, fire and medical personnel revived a man who had stopped breathing after getting trapped in farm machinery at a Jamesport nursery Saturday, Riverhead Town police said.

Police arrived at the Shade Trees Nursery on Herricks Lane after receiving a 911 call at 9:02 a.m. that a man had his upper body and right arm trapped in an irrigation hose reel piece of machinery, Riverhead police said in a statement. The officers freed the man from the machinery but he fell unconscious and wasn’t breathing. Officers on scene performed CPR on him.

The Jamesport Fire Department and Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance along with Riverhead Ambulance and Riverhead EMS continued to perform CPR on the man until he had a pulse, police said. Medical personnel took the man to Peconic Bay Medical Center to treat his injuries. He remains in stable but serious condition.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also went to the nursery, police said.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Demonstrators Tuesday at Oyster Bay Town Hall protest State law preempts local law viability of homeless shelter, lawyers say
The less the rules are enforced and adhered Doctors say risk returning to the gym is low, with restrictions
Cuomo, pictured in May, said Saturday that hospitalizations Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach another record low in NY
Terry Giudici of Huntington with his wife, Lois. Terry Giudici: Business owner who watched over his family
The Oyster Bay-East Norwich school district was hosting 'Zoom bombing' disrupts school district meeting
Andre Lewis, a security guard at the East Andre Lewis, school guard, team leader and 'great' man 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search