Teen accidentally locks self in former bank vault, is rescued 

On Tuesday, Port Jefferson firefighters had to drill

On Tuesday, Port Jefferson firefighters had to drill into a women’s clothing store dressing room, which was once a bank vault, in order to free a 14-year-old girl who accidentally locked herself inside earlier this week, authorities said. Credit: Port Jefferson Fire Department

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Port Jefferson firefighters had to drill into a women’s clothing store dressing room, which was once a bank vault, in order to free a 14-year-old girl who accidentally locked herself inside.

The incident happened at Kate &Hale on Main Street at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Firefighters had to use air chisels and hammer drills to "breach" the 12-inch wall, fire officials said in a village fire department Facebook post.

Video posted on their page showed firefighters drilling through the wall. Once firefighters made the hole big enough, the girl was pulled out through it. She was not injured, police said.

