The first day of 2020 is off to a trashy start in Brookhaven and Smithtown.

Trash pickup affecting thousands of residents in several communities is in question after trash and recycling hauler Quick-Way Sanitation abruptly pulled out of its multiyear agreement with both towns.

Brookhaven and Smithtown officials said Wednesday that they were blindsided with a notice on Tuesday that the Ronkonkoma-based carter would no longer honor its contract to collect residential trash in several areas, effective immediately.

Officials at Quick-Way did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

Officials in both towns said they have arranged for other carters to make the pickups.

Smithtown spokeswoman Nicole Garguilo said officials have “no clue” what prompted the move.

“It’s bizarre. It happened out of nowhere,” she said Wednesday.

And at a terrible time, she added.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The first week of January is always the busiest year” for pickup, Garguilo said, with holiday packages and food waste going out to the curb.

Officials in both towns said the stoppage includes parts of Shoreham, Rocky Point, Port Jefferson Station, Farmingville, East Patchogue, Manorville, St. James and the Pines.

The disruption affects about 20 percent of the trash carting districts in Brookhaven and about 7,100 households in Smithtown, officials said. A spokesman for Brookhaven Town could not say how many households or residents are affected. Brookhaven is Suffolk’s largest town, with a population of nearly 500,000 residents.

Brookhaven officials said they intend to pursue legal options, and Smithtown is investigating a possible breach of contract, officials said.

Both municipalities are scrambling for a quick fix to ensure residents have their trash and recyclables removed.

Brookhaven officials announced on Wednesday that they have added new carters such as Colucci Carting to pick up trash on Thursday morning and recyclables on Saturday as part of an emergency contingency plan.

“We have lined up coverage for garbage pickup in the seven affected garbage collection areas,” Town Councilman Dan Panico said in a Facebook post. “The companies coming in will be new to your roads, and their routes, so please be patient.”

Garguilo said the town council has a tentative agreement with a replacement hauler and has scheduled a special 11 a.m. board meeting on Thursday to make the appointment.

Quick-Way hauled garbage for about 7,100 households in solid-waste collection districts 7 and 1, covering neighborhoods in St. James and the Pines.

It terminated its contract with a one-sentence email, and top town officials got the news Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony for town council members and the town tax receiver.

In a news release dated Tuesday, town officials advised that “residents should continue to place solid waste/recycling at the curbside for collection according to the regular schedule.”

Quick-Way was one year into a multiyear contract with Brookhaven. Town officials said the company was the successful bidder for residential refuse and recycling services.