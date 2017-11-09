A man driving a sport utility vehicle was injured early Thursday when he tried to avoid a deer and crashed into a tree in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

Information on the identity of the man was not immediately available, a police spokeswoman said.

Police said they were called to the scene of the crash at about 12:05 a.m.

“A man was driving an SUV southbound on Route 112 near Towne Woods Road when he swerved to avoid a deer and crashed the vehicle into a tree,” police said in an emailed statement.

Police said the man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of “minor” injuries.