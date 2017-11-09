This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Driver dodging deer hits tree, Suffolk police say

At about midnight Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, this

At about midnight Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, this vehicle hit a tree on southbound Route 112. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A man driving a sport utility vehicle was injured early Thursday when he tried to avoid a deer and crashed into a tree in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

Information on the identity of the man was not immediately available, a police spokeswoman said.

Police said they were called to the scene of the crash at about 12:05 a.m.

“A man was driving an SUV southbound on Route 112 near Towne Woods Road when he swerved to avoid a deer and crashed the vehicle into a tree,” police said in an emailed statement.

Police said the man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of “minor” injuries.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

