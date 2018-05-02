The Lindenhurst village board of trustees on Tuesday approved what will be the village’s largest apartment complex, as residents demanded the approval be put to a public vote.

Board members voted 4-0 to rezone a 7-acre parcel on East Hoffman Avenue near the Lindenhurst Long Island Rail Road station from industrial and residential to Downtown Redevelopment District. Mayor Mike Lavorata was not at the meeting because of a family illness, Deputy Mayor Maryann Weckerle said. But Lavorata expressed his support for the project in a letter that was read aloud at the meeting attended by about 50 people.

The Downtown Redevelopment District was created last year to address the village’s lack of multiresidential zoning after Tritec Real Estate of East Setauket proposed building a 260-unit multifamily rental complex on the site.

Some residents have said the complex is too big, too dense and lacks adequate parking. Several village residents reiterated these complaints before the resolution was addressed by the board and pushed officials to hold a public referendum.

“There should be a public vote on these issues,” Lindenhurst resident Fred Schiffer said. “When there’s rezoning, there’s got to be a village voice, we have to be able to say yes or no.”

Resident Denis Garbo pleaded with officials to put the change to a vote, saying the future of the village was at stake.

“We know that if this goes, there’s going to be more to come,” Garbo said. “This decision is so monumental that it shouldn’t be handled by five people no matter how well intentioned you may be.”

Trustees said the site is private property and the rezoning does not require a referendum. “We’re elected to make those decisions,” Weckerle said.

Residents also pressured officials about a tax abatement Tritec is expected to pursue from the Babylon Town Industrial Development Agency. Agency chief executive Matthew McDonough said IDA officials have been in contact with Tritec but have not received an application. Once received, negotiations will begin, he said. Any tax break requires a public hearing.

The village’s rezoning approval includes 31 covenants, one of which states that Tritec will pay the existing taxes on the property for five years. Trustee RJ Renna said those annual taxes are currently $37,000. The five-year period includes the period when the land will be vacant and have a much lower assessment. After that, Tritec will increase the amount of village taxes paid on the built-out property by 20 percent annually for the next five years. Another covenant assures the village a 1 percent fee of roughly $550,000.

Conor Hartnett, who owns Mary Carroll’s pubs in Babylon Village and Huntington and who is about to open a restaurant in downtown Lindenhurst, said the Tritec project will be a boon for the village’s lagging downtown.

“I’m hearing from a lot of business people,” he told the board. “There’s a huge interest primarily because of Tritec.”