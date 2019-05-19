A trolley bus carrying a wedding party was struck by a car in East Islip Sunday afternoon, leaving six people injured, Suffolk police said.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. when a woman driving an Alfa Romeo northbound on Harwood Avenue ran a stop sign at the intersection with Union Boulevard, police said. The vehicle struck the trolley bus, which was westbound on Union Boulevard, and then struck a pole, police said. Wires from the pole fell as a result of the impact, police said.

Five passengers from the trolley bus – which has 11 passengers and a driver aboard -- had minor injuries and were transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore as a result, police said.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with minor injuries, police said. The driver, who was not named, was also issued a summons for failing to stop at a stop sign, police said.