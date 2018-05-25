TODAY'S PAPER
Legis. Robert Trotta skips Steve Bellone’s state of the county

Trotta, a Republican, cited a county law calling for delivery of the speech at a regular legislative meeting. Bellone spoke at Newfield High School.

Legis. Robert Trotta during a meeting of the

Legis. Robert Trotta during a meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature in Hauppauge on March 20. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Republican Suffolk Legis. Robert Trotta was missing in action from Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s state of the county message last Thursday night.

The Fort Salonga lawmaker cited a 2010 county law calling for the state of the county to be delivered at a regular meeting of the county legislature. Trotta said he “didn’t want to be engaged in an illegal activity.”

He said he still expects Bellone to comply with the law and deliver the address at a regular legislative meeting.

Two other Republican lawmakers — Tom Cilmi, the GOP caucus leader, and Steve Flotteron — also missed Bellone’s speech at Newfield High School, but for personal reasons: Both were celebrating anniversaries with their wives. Cilmi, however, taped a GOP response to Bellone’s message earlier in the day. Democratic Legis. Monica Martinez was absent because she was hosting her annual women’s conference.

Jason Elan, Bellone’s spokesman, said he was willing to give Cilmi, Flotteron and Martinez a pass because of their prior commitments, but he chided Trotta. “It’s a shame this part-time legislator was a no-show to an event pertinent to his official role,” he said.

