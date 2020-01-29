TODAY'S PAPER
Appeal set for February in 'Truck Beach' case that's been on hold for 3 years

Vehicles line "Truck Beach" in Amagansett in 2016,

Vehicles line "Truck Beach" in Amagansett in 2016, a tradition that oceanfront homeowners say harms the environment and endangers children. East Hampton Town and a nonprofit group have countered that locals have a right to enjoy the beach. Credit: Doug Kuntz

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A lawsuit over a long tradition of driving 4x4 vehicles on what is known as “Truck Beach” in Amagansett heads back to court next week following a three-year hiatus in the case.

A group of Amagansett property owners sued East Hampton Town and its trustees in 2009, essentially claiming the town had no right to allow the public to drive on a 4,000-linear-foot beach and an approximately 1,500-linear-foot stretch near the White Sands Motel. In the filings, the plaintiffs claimed the trucks and SUVs infringe on their properties, present an environmental hazard, put nearby children in danger and that some used the beach as a bathroom.

Representatives of the group Citizens for Access Rights, a nonprofit that supports the town’s policy and was created in response to the lawsuit, and the town have countered that locals have a right to enjoy the beach.

State Supreme Court Judge Ralph T. Gazzillo handed a victory to the town in a November 2016 ruling dismissing all the property owners’ claims.

“In all candor, the plaintiffs’ complaints as well as the resulting presentation was reminiscent of a tactic that has been called ‘throwing spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks’ by other courts,” Gazzillo wrote in a 33-page decision.

The plaintiffs’ Riverhead-based attorney, Steve Angel, said at the time that they would likely appeal. Arguments in the case are set for Feb. 7 before a panel of judges in appellate court in Brooklyn.

East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc had no comment due to the pending litigation. East Hampton Town Trustee clerk Francis Bock said the trustees are “quite confident we’ll succeed in this appeal.”

Angel did not respond to a request for comment.

The case drew a lot of attention because it essentially pitted the desires of wealthy oceanfront homeowners against the rights of locals.

“One of the treasured aspects of living on the East End is the free and open use of our ocean and bay beaches,” the access rights group states on its website. “Residents have always enjoyed the unfettered right to stroll, swim, fish, shellfish and surf at our beaches.”

A 2014 video presented in court shows 4x4 vehicles dominating much of the stretch — some parked and others darting about near children. At one point, a man and woman urinate on the sand.

In his decision, however, Gazzillo said the plaintiffs presented no proof of “noteworthy” law violations or environmental damage.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

