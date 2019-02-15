Truck crash closes eastbound Sunrise Highway

A tractor trailer with a cargo of metal scraps careened across Sunrise Highway in North Amityville on Friday and jackknifed, its contents flying into four vehicles, Suffolk County police said. Two people were hurt.

Eastbound Sunrise Highway is expected to be closed at County Line Road for an extended period as the tractor trailer is righted, the road cleared of debris and the vehicles towed, police said.

The truck was in the westbound lanes when the driver swerved to avoid an ambulance about 1:40 p.m. and veered into oncoming traffic, police said. The truck flipped on the eastbound Sunrise, sending its contents onto the roadway and into four eastbound vehicles, police said.

The crash scene was just outside South Oaks Hospital. Nassau County police, Massapequa and Amityville fire departments and other agencies responded. Photos from the scene show a metal drum, poles and other scraps spilled out onto the roadways.

The truck driver was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, and the driver in one of the damaged vehicles was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip, police said. Both had injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Suffolk police said no criminality appears to be involved. Other details were not immediately available Friday night.