TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
54° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Truck crash into LIRR bridge causes minor delays 

On Wednesday, Suffolk County police said they are investigating at the scene of a truck crash Wednesday in West Hills that Long Island Rail Road officials say was causing minor delays for at least two train arrivals. (Credit: Newsday / Patrick Dolan)

By Newsday Staff
Print

Suffolk County police said they are investigating at the scene of a truck crash Wednesday in West Hills that Long Island Rail Road officials say was causing minor delays for at least two train arrivals.

A photo from the scene, on West Rogues Path, showed a cement truck on its side under a railroad overpass. The accident happened at 11:53 a.m., police said.

The LIRR tweeted about two minor delays caused by the crash, saying the truck struck an LIRR bridge: The 12:03 p.m. train from Hicksville due at Port Jefferson at 1:14 p.m. was operating 13 minutes late, and the 12:24 p.m. train from Huntington due at Penn Station at 1:34 p.m. was operating 11 minutes late. 

No other information was immediately available on the crash, police said, as the investigation continues at the site.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Roosevelt resident Eme Funderburke peers through the door Roosevelt residents say town satellite office rarely open
Northwell aims to begin manual testing for the LI lab preparing for widespread virus testing
Ann Marie Drago appears in State Supreme Court 'I was in such fear for my life,' Drago told grand jury in 2018
Flavor Flav attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Flavor Flav: 'I laughed' about Public Enemy firing
James D. Gillis, seen with his wife, Anita, James D. Gillis, who helped put men on the moon, dies at 89
Nassau County police investigate after a pedestrian was Police: Woman dies after two cars hit her
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search