Truck crash into LIRR bridge causes minor delays
Suffolk County police said they are investigating at the scene of a truck crash Wednesday in West Hills that Long Island Rail Road officials say was causing minor delays for at least two train arrivals.
A photo from the scene, on West Rogues Path, showed a cement truck on its side under a railroad overpass. The accident happened at 11:53 a.m., police said.
The LIRR tweeted about two minor delays caused by the crash, saying the truck struck an LIRR bridge: The 12:03 p.m. train from Hicksville due at Port Jefferson at 1:14 p.m. was operating 13 minutes late, and the 12:24 p.m. train from Huntington due at Penn Station at 1:34 p.m. was operating 11 minutes late.
No other information was immediately available on the crash, police said, as the investigation continues at the site.
