A pickup truck whose driver had an apparent medical emergency careened off a Riverhead street Wednesday afternoon and into a home, bursting into flames after narrowly missing an occupant of the house, police said.

The driver of the 1993 Ford pickup and a passenger were trapped inside the vehicle but were pulled to safety by Riverhead firefighters, police said. Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Riverhead police officers who responded to the 1:11 p.m. crash on West Main Street arrived to find the 1993 Ford pickup "almost completely embedded within the front of the residence at that location and on fire," a department news release said.

The pickup had been heading west on West Main Street when the driver suffered an unknown medical emergency and lost control, police said. The pickup left the roadway and hit an embankment before becoming airborne and finally coming to a rest after crashing into an area of the home close to the kitchen, police said.

An occupant of the home had left the kitchen just as the pickup hit the home, escaping serious injury, police said.

The occupants of the vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries and one was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, police said.

The names of those inside the home as well as the pickup driver and passenger were not released.