The Long Island Expressway’s westbound service road at Exit 61, Patchogue-Holbrook Road, and nearby Laurel Street were closed to traffic Saturday morning after a fuel tanker fire, Suffolk County police said.

There were no injuries.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A police spokeswoman said the fire was reported about 4:15 a.m. and that it was out at 5:30 a.m, when all lanes of the LIE had been closed while firefighters battled the blaze.

No further information was immediately available.