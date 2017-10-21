The Long Island Expressway’s westbound service road at Exit 61, Patchogue-Holbrook Road, and nearby Laurel Street were closed to traffic Saturday morning after a fuel tanker fire, Suffolk County police said.
There were no injuries.
A police spokeswoman said the fire was reported about 4:15 a.m. and that it was out at 5:30 a.m, when all lanes of the LIE had been closed while firefighters battled the blaze.
No further information was immediately available.
