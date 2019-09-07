TODAY'S PAPER
Tanker truck fire closes part of Sunrise Highway in Sayville, police say

A tanker truck caught fire on Saturday on

A tanker truck caught fire on Saturday on Sunrise Highway in Sayville, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: Luke Gruener

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
All westbound lanes of the Sunrise Highway in Sayville are closed Saturday afternoon after a tanker truck caught fire, pouring flames and billowing black smoke from its engine, Suffolk police said.

Police received a call about 2:15 p.m. to report the fire near Exit 47 at Smithtown Avenue, police said.

Police and firefighters shut down the highway to douse the fire on the Clear River Environmental truck.

Police did not have information about any injuries and could not say when the westbound lanes would reopen.

A man who answered the phone Saturday afternoon at Clear River — a septic, cesspool, and sewer cleaning company in Ronkonkoma — said no one was hurt in the fire. He had no further information.

