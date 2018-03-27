TODAY'S PAPER
Trump’s private jet undergoing maintenance at MacArthur Airport

The plane has the Trump name painted on its sides and includes a master bedroom with silk-covered walls and gold-plated fixtures.

President Donald Trump's personal jet parked on the

President Donald Trump's personal jet parked on the tarmac at Long Island MacArthur Airport on March 5, 2018. Photo Credit: Emrah Bademci

By Rachel Uda
Have you spotted “Trump Force One” in Ronkonkoma?

President Donald Trump’s private jet is currently undergoing maintenance at Long Island MacArthur Airport, officials at the facility confirmed.

The Boeing 757 typically is stored at LaGuardia, but has been at MacArthur for about a month where it’s been glimpsed by locals who have been posting about the plane on social media.

Trump currently travels in Air Force One and no longer flies in the private jet, which he purchased in 2011 for $100 million from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The plane has the Trump name painted on its sides and includes a master bedroom that has its walls covered in silk and 24-karat-gold plating on the bathroom fixtures and seat belts. With Valerie Bauman

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

