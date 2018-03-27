Have you spotted “Trump Force One” in Ronkonkoma?

President Donald Trump’s private jet is currently undergoing maintenance at Long Island MacArthur Airport, officials at the facility confirmed.

The Boeing 757 typically is stored at LaGuardia, but has been at MacArthur for about a month where it’s been glimpsed by locals who have been posting about the plane on social media.

Trump currently travels in Air Force One and no longer flies in the private jet, which he purchased in 2011 for $100 million from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The plane has the Trump name painted on its sides and includes a master bedroom that has its walls covered in silk and 24-karat-gold plating on the bathroom fixtures and seat belts. With Valerie Bauman